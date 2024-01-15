Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lower growth estimates likely to keep HDFC Life stock under pressure

HDFC Life reported Q3FY24 annual premium equivalent (APE) at Rs 3,190 crore which was more than 10 percent below consensus and down 4.5 percent Y-o-Y

HDFC Life to raise exposure to capital goods stocks on govt infra push
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFC Life) shocked the Street when it missed consensus growth estimates by a wide margin. As a result, the stock saw selling pressure. However, analysts pointed out that it managed to hold on to margins and the merger of group leaders HDFC and HDFC Bank has gone well. HDFC Life reported third quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24) annual premium equivalent (APE) at Rs 3,190 crore, which was more than 10 per cent below consensus and down 4.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The low growth led to a 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y lower value of new

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

Robust growth ahead for pvt insurers; HDFC Life may see stronger momentum

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

Terms, bonus, sum assured: Making sense of life insurance policies

India likely to get its first $1 trn market capitalisation firm by 2032

Corporates mop up record Rs 9.58 trillion from market in 2023: Report

Medi Assist healthcare IPO subscribed 54% on first day of bidding

Mahindra Group-backed infra investment trust trading debut on Monday

Sebi introduces guidelines for AIFs on holding investment in demat form

Topics : Compass HDFC Life Insurance firms Insurance Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon