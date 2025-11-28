Lower pipeline tariff hike likely to weigh on GAIL's earnings outlook

premium
The gas marketing segment profit of Rs 1,300 crore rose 22 per cent Q-o-Q as realised margins jumped 20 per cent Q-o-Q on stable volumes.
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
The secular logic for investment in GAIL is growing gas demand, which is driven by a policy push for increasing gas in the energy mix, alongside upcoming new LNG global export capacities. GAIL’s Q2FY26 results were somewhat disappointing.
The company is aiming to become a fully integrated midstream-to-downstream gas player. Management aims at gas transmission volumes of 135 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) post FY28. The expansion and commissioning of pipelines in FY26 and FY27 will create capacity for volume throughput.
Why did the tariff hike disappoint the market?