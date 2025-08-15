Macro headwinds likely to keep a cautious tab on Info Edge stock

Info Edge (India) posted revenue growth of 15.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, with Naukri revenue growth of 14.8 per cent Y-o-Y, 99acres revenue growth of 12.0 per cent Y-o-Y, and 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in other segments. Naukri’s billings growth of 9.0 per cent Y-o-Y was weak on account of the slowdown in IT hiring and deferral of contract closures. Naukri’s profit before tax (PBT) margin declined by 150 bps Y-o-Y due to higher marketing expenses. The advertisement expenses were at 15.1 per cent of revenue vs. 13.4 per cent in Q1FY25.