Friday, August 15, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Macro headwinds likely to keep a cautious tab on Info Edge stock

Macro headwinds likely to keep a cautious tab on Info Edge stock

Management says a large part of the current marketing spends is for brand building, which may be cut sharply if needed

Info Edge
premium

Margin expansion may be limited in the near term, as investments are likely to continue.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Info Edge (India) posted revenue growth of 15.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, with Naukri revenue growth of 14.8 per cent Y-o-Y, 99acres revenue growth of 12.0 per cent Y-o-Y, and 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in other segments. Naukri’s billings growth of 9.0 per cent Y-o-Y was weak on account of the slowdown in IT hiring and deferral of contract closures. Naukri’s profit before tax (PBT) margin declined by 150 bps Y-o-Y due to higher marketing expenses. The advertisement expenses were at 15.1 per cent of revenue vs. 13.4 per cent in Q1FY25.
Topics : The Compass Info Edge (India) Info Edge Q1 results Markets IT services
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon