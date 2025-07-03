Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Lodha stock tests 'Head & Shoulders' neckline support; check downside risk

Lodha stock tests 'Head & Shoulders' neckline support; check downside risk

Lodha (Macrotech Developers) stock is seen trading close to the neckline support of the 'Head and Shoulders' pattern on the charts, indicating crucial support around ₹1,365 levels.

Lodha stock chart
premium

Lodha stock is seen trading close to 'Head & Shoulders' neckline support on July 3, 2025. (Source: Spider Software)

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) stock price has declined by 10 per cent from its June high of ₹1,531. In the process, the stock is now seen testing support around the 'Head & Shoulders' neckline on the chart.  The daily chart shows that Lodha stock has already dipped below the upper neckline support, which stood around ₹1,420 levels, and is now seen testing the broader neckline support, which stands around ₹1,365 levels.  Technically, a breakdown from the 'Headers & Shoulders' pattern is considered a bearish (negative) development for the stock, indicating a likely bearish reversal.  Here's a
Topics : Trading strategies Macrotech Developers Lodhas Developers The Smart Investor stocks technical analysis technical charts technical calls Trading calls Stock ideas Stock tips
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon