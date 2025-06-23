Market crash unlikely: Limited downside for Sensex from current levels

The strong finish by equity markets on Friday shall be tested this week in the aftermath of the US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Analysts fear that the Israel-Iran conflict could widen further, with the US direct entry. Crude Oil price movement in the near-term is likely to be closely tracked after Iran's Parliament approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz port. As per reports, the final decision shall be taken by Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Back home, following the over 1 per cent rally last Friday technical charts of the BSE