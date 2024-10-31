Swiggy public issue to take 2024, IPO mopup past record Rs 1.2 trillion

The calendar year 2024 is set to go down as the best year for initial public offerings (IPOs) in terms of funds raised. Following the IPOs of food delivery major Swiggy and two other companies slated for next week, this year’s total will reach nearly Rs 1.2 trillion, going past 2021’s record tally of Rs 1.19 trillion.

Swiggy’s Rs 11,327 crore IPO, the sixth-largest in India, and solar energy firm Acme Solar Holdings’ Rs 2,900 crore IPO open on Wednesday, while health-tech firm Sagility India’s Rs 2,106 crore IPO opens a day earlier.

This record fundraising year has been underpinned