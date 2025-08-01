Friday, August 01, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Markets are ignoring positives at the current levels: Mohit Bhatia, BOI MF

Markets are ignoring positives at the current levels: Mohit Bhatia, BOI MF

Nifty50's earnings per share (EPS) growth rate is expected to be around 12-14 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-27, which translates to an earnings per share (EPS) of around ₹1,180

Mohit Bhatia, CEO, Bank of India Mutual Fund
premium

Mohit Bhatia, CEO, Bank of India Mutual Fund

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Revenue growth inching up can pull Indian equities out of consolidation, says MOHIT BHATIA, CEO, Bank of India Mutual Fund, in an email interview with Sirali Gupta. Bhatia believes India is coming out of its slow-growth patch of the past few months, and that the market is particularly ignoring a slew of recent positive developments.

When is the market consolidation phase expected to end, and what could trigger a breakout?

Over the past year, markets have struggled amid weak earnings profiles. While EPS has grown—except in the first two quarters of the last fiscal—this was largely due to margin expansion from cost
Topics : Market Interviews Market Outlook Trump tariffs corporate earnings BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Financials
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon