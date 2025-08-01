Markets are ignoring positives at the current levels: Mohit Bhatia, BOI MF

Revenue growth inching up can pull Indian equities out of consolidation, says MOHIT BHATIA, CEO, Bank of India Mutual Fund, in an email interview with Sirali Gupta. Bhatia believes India is coming out of its slow-growth patch of the past few months, and that the market is particularly ignoring a slew of recent positive developments.

When is the market consolidation phase expected to end, and what could trigger a breakout?

Over the past year, markets have struggled amid weak earnings profiles. While EPS has grown—except in the first two quarters of the last fiscal—this was largely due to margin expansion from cost