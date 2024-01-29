Markets regulator Sebi mulls tighter norms for proprietary trades

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering segregation of settlement for proprietary trades and retail trades to avoid misuse and circumvention by certain brokers, its chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Monday.

Proprietary trading refers to trades done by brokers and other financial institutions using their own capital.

“There are some people who are permitting access to their clients through prop accounts for a variety of reasons, including wanting to fund their margins. The industry has made a representation to us that there are different revenue models that brokers have and that some of those models may