Retail investors turn tactical, sell cash equities despite market rebound

Retail investors appear to be growing more tactical, moving away from a buy-and-hold approach and toward more informed short-term positioning, if their recent investment patterns are anything to go by.

Over the past two months — despite a sharp rebound in Indian equities — retail investors have been net sellers in the cash market even as they kept buying indirectly through mutual funds.

What do the October-November flows show about retail investors’ behaviour?

In October, the benchmark Nifty rose 4.5 per cent, the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 5.8 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 added 4.7 per cent. November