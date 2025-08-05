Markets seem to have priced in earnings downgrades: Yogesh Patil, LIC MF

It has been a nervous few trading sessions for the Indian stock markets as they grappled with US tariff-related developments amid June 2025 quarter earnings season back home. Yogesh Patil, chief investment officer for equity at LIC Mutual Fund, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that though near-term uncertainty around trade wars may impact the investment decisions, in the medium-to-long term, capital is expected to flow into emerging markets. Edited excerpts: Have the US tariffs taken the wind out of the sails of Indian markets? The imposition of tariffs by the United States