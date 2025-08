Markets seem to have priced in earnings downgrades: Yogesh Patil, LIC MF

It has been a nervous few trading sessions for the Indian stock markets as they grappled with US tariff-related developments amid June 2025 quarter earnings season back home., chief investment officer for equity at LIC Mutual Fund, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that though near-term uncertainty around trade wars may impact the investment decisions, in the medium-to-long term, capital is expected to flow into emerging markets. Edited excerpts:The imposition of tariffs by the United States