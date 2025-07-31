Markets shrug off Trump tariff threat, end slightly lower after recovery

The announcement of higher tariffs and accompanying penalty threats did little to shake domestic equity markets, with benchmark indices finishing the session only marginally lower.

Although the Sensex and Nifty both plunged nearly a per cent in early trading, they managed to claw back all their losses at one stage before slipping back into the red later in the day.

The Sensex closed at 81,186, down 296 points, or 0.4 per cent, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,768, a decline of 87 points, or 0.35 per cent. At the day’s low, the Sensex had dropped as much as 787