South Africa champions vs Australia champions LIVE SCORE, WCL 2025 2nd semis: Toss at 8:30 PM IST
SACH vs AUCH 2nd semi-final LIVE SCORE: The winner of the tie will face Pakistan champions in the final after India champions refused to play their semis tie against them.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The highly anticipated semi-final 2 of the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. In this knockout clash, South Africa Champions (SAC) will go head-to-head with Australia Champions (AAC) for a coveted spot in the grand finale against Pakistan after India pulled out of the semis earlier.
South Africa Champions have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament, finishing second in the group stage with four wins from five matches. Their dominant performances have made them strong contenders for the title, and they’ll be looking to carry that momentum into this crucial fixture.
On the other hand, Australia Champions had a mixed run during the league phase. They managed to secure only two wins out of five games but still claimed the third spot on the points table with five points. Despite their inconsistency, Australia has shown flashes of brilliance and will be aiming to rise to the occasion in this do-or-die match.
Interestingly, when these two teams last met in the league stage, the Proteas outclassed the Aussies with a commanding 95-run victory. With both sides hungry for a place in the final, fans can expect a thrilling encounter between cricketing legends under the lights at Edgbaston.
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions playing 11:
Australia Champions playing 11 (probable): Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk(w), Daniel Christian, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee(c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe
South Africa champions playing 11: (Probable): AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Henry Davids, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso(c), Duanne Olivier South Africa champions vs Australia champions semis LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between SACH skipper Aaron Phangiso and AUCH Brett Lee will take place at 8:30 PM IST.
South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions semi-final live telecast: The live telecast for the World Championship legends semis will not be available in India. South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions semi-final live streaming: The live telecast for the World Championship legends semis will be available on the FanCode app and website.
7:38 PM
South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan into the final!
Pakistan have booked their place into the final already after India decided to pull out of the semi-final clash against Pakistan in protest for the Pahalgam terror attack. This saw Pakistan straightaway book the final spot in the competition.
7:33 PM
South Africa champions v Australia champions LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Who will book final date tonight?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the 2nd semi-final of the World Championship of Legends. South Africa champions and Australia champions will lock horns at Edgbaston to book the final berth tonight against Pakistan. Toss to take place at 8:30 PM IST.
First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:29 PM IST