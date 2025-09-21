Maruti Suzuki India burns rubber, leaves key rivals in its rearview

Automotive (auto) stocks have been among the best performers in the BSE 200 index in recent months. More than half of the top 15 gainers over the past one, two, and three months have come from the sector. The rally has been driven by changes in goods and services tax (GST) slabs, normal monsoons, lower interest rates, and tax incentives, all of which are expected to lift demand.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), the country’s largest carmaker, has led the charge. Its stock is up 47 per cent so far in 2025, compared with a 19.6 per cent gain for the