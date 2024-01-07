Mcap club 2023: Tata group remains No 1; Murugappa, JSW in top 10

Tata Group remained India’s largest business conglomerate in market capitalisation in calendar year 2023 while the Mukesh Ambani camp raced ahead of the Adani businesses to become the second-largest.

The Tata companies ended 2023 with a combined group market capitalisation of Rs 28.68 trillion, up 35 per cent from the Rs 21.2 trillion at the end of December 2022.



Ambani’s group mcap is Rs 19.42 trillion at the end of CY23, up 10.7 per cent from the Rs 17.6 trillion a year ago.

Adani Group slipped to third rank with Rs 14.2 trillion at the end of December 2023, down