Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mcap zooms 29% this year, Sensex, Nifty see gains for 8 yrs in a row

This is the first time that the Indian equity benchmarks have seen eight consecutive years of gains. The previous longest winning streak was from 1988 to 1994

Companies, Market Cap
Premium

Companies, Market Cap

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian equity markets were ebullient in 2023, with the combined market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies hitting Rs 364.3 trillion -- up Rs 82 trillion or 29 per cent during the year. Over the past eight years, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has skyrocketed 243 per cent from Rs 106.2 trillion in 2016.
 
The Sensex and Nifty50 finished the calendar year with gains of 18.7 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, marking the eighth consecutive year of advance. This is the first time that the Indian equity benchmarks have seen eight consecutive years of gains. The previous

Also Read

LIC reclaims Rs 5 trn market capitalisation mark, shares hit 18-mth high

BSE market capitalisation at new high after benchmark indices gain

Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low

Sensex drops 378 pts, Nifty holds 20,900; realty, pharma slide; metals up

Sensex soars 372 pts, Nifty ends near 21,800; Azad Engineering jumps 29%

Brokers target March-end timeline for offering UPI block facility

Indian shares, bonds likely to continue rallying in 2024 on foreign inflows

Trent outperforms market for 9th straight calendar year; zooms 127% in 2023

Voda Idea rallies 19%, hits highest level since Jan 2022 on heavy volumes

Stock market investor base surges, UP upends Gujarat from the 2nd position

Topics : Sensex Indian equity markets market capitalisation Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon