Mcap zooms 29% this year, Sensex, Nifty see gains for 8 yrs in a row

The Indian equity markets were ebullient in 2023, with the combined market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies hitting Rs 364.3 trillion -- up Rs 82 trillion or 29 per cent during the year. Over the past eight years, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has skyrocketed 243 per cent from Rs 106.2 trillion in 2016.



The Sensex and Nifty50 finished the calendar year with gains of 18.7 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, marking the eighth consecutive year of advance. This is the first time that the Indian equity benchmarks have seen eight consecutive years of gains. The previous