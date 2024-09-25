Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Mega IPOs to shine this Diwali: Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC green set to launch

Mega IPOs to shine this Diwali: Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC green set to launch

Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC green cumulative mop up around top Rs 50,000 crore

Top-IPOs-2023_2
Premium

Top-IPOs-2023_2

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

The stars seem to be aligned for the launch of initial public offerings (IPOs) worth over Rs 50,000 crore around Diwali time — end October-early November.

The issues of auto major Hyundai India, touted as India's biggest ever at over Rs 25,000 crore, food delivery major Swiggy (Rs 11,600 crore), and NTPC Green Energy (Rs 10,000 crore) are among the large IPOs waiting to hit the market.

Successful mop-up of these offerings will help cement India’s rising dominance as a major global market. It will also encourage more companies to consider listings in the domestic market, where

