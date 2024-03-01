Sensex (    %)
                        
Metal stocks show mettle; Index jumps 2.5% led by SAIL, Tata, JSW Steel

Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, and Nalco were trading higher in the range of 0.2 per cent to 2 per cent

metals, commodity, steel prices
Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Metal stocks were seen flexing muscle on the bourses on Friday as a faster-than-expected growth in the December quarter (Q3) gross domestic product (GDP) boosted sentiment.

The Nifty Metal index rallied 2.5 per cent in the intraday trade as against 1 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index. At 11:35 AM, SAIL, and Welspun Corp were ruling over 6 per cent higher each, followed by Tata Steel (up 4.6 per cent), JSW Steel (3.45 per cent), Ratnamani Metals (3 per cent), Hindalco (2.9 per cent), and Jindal Steel (2.8 per cent).

Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, and Nalco

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

