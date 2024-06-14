MF reclassification ahead: Hero Moto, SBI Card in focus; key levels here

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) is scheduled to review stock classification - such as midcap, smallcap and largecap, based on the market-capitalisation of individual companies. Amfi carries out this exercise twice a year - first at the start of January and then in the seventh month - July.

The top 100 companies based on the average market-capitalisation (m-cap) in the past six months qualify as largecaps, the next 150 become midcaps and the rest smallcaps.

As per a IIFL Securities report, Hero MotoCorp, Zydus Lifesciences, JSW Energy, NHPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bosch and Samvardhana