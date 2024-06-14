Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MF reclassification ahead: Hero Moto, SBI Card in focus; key levels here

As per reports seven stocks are likely to witness a switch from largecap to midcap classification and vice versa; here's what the chart suggests for select five stocks.

markets
Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) is scheduled to review stock classification - such as midcap, smallcap and largecap, based on the market-capitalisation of individual companies. Amfi carries out this exercise twice a year - first at the start of January and then in the seventh month - July.

The top 100 companies based on the average market-capitalisation (m-cap) in the past six months qualify as largecaps, the next 150 become midcaps and the rest smallcaps.

As per a IIFL Securities report, Hero MotoCorp, Zydus Lifesciences, JSW Energy, NHPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bosch and Samvardhana
Topics : Market Outlook Market technicals Trading strategies stock market trading technical analysis technical charts Hero MotoCorp ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ICICI Lombard General Insurance SBI Cards Marico BSE Midcap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon