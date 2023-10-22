Mid and smallcaps carve out a bigger slice of mutual fund portfolio pie

The midcap and smallcap exposure of diversified equity schemes has increased over the past few months, despite concerns of overvaluation in these sectors.

In the past six months, the largecap exposure of the equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) has decreased from 73 per cent to 69 per cent, according to data from PRIME Database. Simultaneously, the average midcap and smallcap allocations have increased by a couple of percentage points each. A similar trend is noticeable in flexicap and multicap funds as