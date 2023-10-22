close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Mid and smallcaps carve out a bigger slice of mutual fund portfolio pie

Flexicap, ELSS, and multicap schemes have piled on more mid and smallcap flavour since March

India remains favourite with FPIs despite a steady deterioration in macros
Premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The midcap and smallcap exposure of diversified equity schemes has increased over the past few months, despite concerns of overvaluation in these sectors.

In the past six months, the largecap exposure of the equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) has decreased from 73 per cent to 69 per cent, according to data from PRIME Database. Simultaneously, the average midcap and smallcap allocations have increased by a couple of percentage points each. A similar trend is noticeable in flexicap and multicap funds as
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

BSE SmallCap index hits fresh high; eyes 35,000 after surging 28% in FY24

Midcap stocks have room to correct; buy the dips: Chris Wood

Mid-, smallcap stocks overheated; rally an irrational exuberance: Analysts

Nifty Bank: A close below 43,700 will trigger fresh round of selling

Smallcap, midcap funds face risk of mean reversion: DSP MF MD & CEO

FPIs hoist their sails as they head for calmer waters, shows data

Street Signs: Name change fails to cut ice, Blue Jet GM at 25%, and more

ER&D software firms navigate Q2 bends with growth arrows in sight

Sebi bans individual from securities mkt for flouting regulatory norms

Adding more bite: A case for tougher RBI penalties for violations

Topics : Midcap ELSS Smallcap National Stock Exchange Nifty50

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon