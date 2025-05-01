Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mid, smallcaps find their 2nd wind as Indian equity mkt rebounds in April

Mid, smallcaps find their 2nd wind as Indian equity mkt rebounds in April

Middleweight stocks are in demand, leading the market with better returns in April's recovery

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Krishna Kant, Ram Prasad Sahu
May 01 2025

Mid and smallcap stocks returned to the spotlight as the Indian equity market recovered in April. The BSE MidCap Index rose 4 per cent during the month, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index was up 3.9 per cent — both ahead of the BSE Sensex’s 3.7 per cent gain.
 
These stocks may continue to advance if broader market sentiment stays positive, as seen in earlier bull phases. Between December 2023 and September 2024, the BSE MidCap and BSE 250 SmallCap indices rose 34 per cent and 30.8 per cent, respectively, compared to a 16.7 per cent rise in the Sensex.
Topics : BFSI Indian equity market BSE Sensex Midcap smallcap equity broking stock markets

