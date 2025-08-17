Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Midcap carousel readies for September reshuffle spin in Nifty 150

Midcap carousel readies for September reshuffle spin in Nifty 150

Fresh entrants like Swiggy and Dabur step in as others exit, setting ₹1,800 crore in trades in motion

The review period for the September rebalance of the Nifty Midcap 150 ran from February 1 to July 31.

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

The Nifty Midcap 150 index, which tracks the performance of India’s midcap stocks, is set for a major reshuffle this September. Analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, writing on Smartkarma, projects 11 changes to the 150-company index that will trigger round-trip trades worth nearly ₹1,800 crore. But the actual churn could be much larger, given the ₹3.8 trillion in assets under management (AUM) by actively managed funds benchmarked to the index.
 
 Likely additions include ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Dabur India, Swiggy, Hero MotoCorp, and HDB Financial Services. Meanwhile, Ola Electric, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, and
