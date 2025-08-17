Midcap carousel readies for September reshuffle spin in Nifty 150

The Nifty Midcap 150 index, which tracks the performance of India’s midcap stocks, is set for a major reshuffle this September. Analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, writing on Smartkarma, projects 11 changes to the 150-company index that will trigger round-trip trades worth nearly ₹1,800 crore. But the actual churn could be much larger, given the ₹3.8 trillion in assets under management (AUM) by actively managed funds benchmarked to the index.

Likely additions include ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Dabur India, Swiggy, Hero MotoCorp, and HDB Financial Services. Meanwhile, Ola Electric, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, and