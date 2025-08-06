Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Smallcap, midcap stocks dip; here's why broader markets are down

Smallcap, midcap stocks dip; here's why broader markets are down

Analysts noted that the central bank's move was more of a non-event for the markets, with uncertainty surrounding tariffs having a greater impact on investor sentiment

Share Market

smallcap, midcap stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Market today: Broader markets witnessed a decline on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra's rate pause decision failed to impress D-street investors. The RBI MPC maintained the repo rate at 5.5 per cent and retained a 'neutral' policy stance.

At 10:40 AM, Nifty Midcap 100 was trading at 56,688.75, down by 0.91 per cent. Eighty-seven of the index’s 100 constituents were trading in red. Coforge, BHEL, Prestige Estates, Bharti Hexacom and Housing and Urban Development Corp. (Hudco) were among the top laggards from Nifty Midcap. 

Nifty Smallcap 100 experienced a sharper drop, down by 1.07 per cent, quoting 17,674. The index was dragged by Redington, Reliance Power, Kaynes tech, PG Electroplast and Piramal Pharma. Ninety constituents from the index were trading in red, with only 10 trading in green. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex was trading at 80,526.68 level, down by 184 points or 0.23 per cent. Whereas, Nifty50 was trading at 24,570.35 level, down by 79 points or 0.32 per cent.

 

All sectoral indices were trading in red as investor sentiment remained jittery post the RBI's interest rate decision. Nifty Realty was the worst-performing index, down by 2.34 per cent, trading at 886 level. Nifty IT followed suit and was down by 1.53 per cent, trading at 34,497 level. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank was down by just 0.16 per cent, quoting 55,270 level.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Here's why broader markets are trading lower today:

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 220 pts, Nifty below 24,600 as RBI keeps rate unchanged; SMIDs dip 1%

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma shares jump 6% post Q1 show; should you buy, sell or hold?

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Gujarat Fluorochemicals rises 5% on posting Q1 results; check details here

trading

Nifty Pharma down 1.5%: Granules, Biocon lead with over 2% fall; Here's why

NSDL IPO

NSDL shares list at 10% premium on BSE; should you book profit or hold?

RBI pulls breaks

Despite the RBI’s rate pause decision being largely in line with D-Street expectations, broader markets were trading in the red. Analysts noted that the central bank’s move was more of a non-event for the markets, with uncertainty surrounding tariffs having a greater impact on investor sentiment. On top of this, the GDP growth projection for FY26 now stands at 6.5 per cent, slightly lower than the previous estimate of 6.7 per cent.

"(RBI's rate stance) This cautious approach reflects concerns over global trade uncertainties, particularly the US's 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. This policy decision is largely a non-event for markets, which are now expected to shift focus to U.S. tariff impacts, upcoming U.S. economic data, and foreign institutional investor (FII) flows," said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart.

Trump tariff Uncertainty

Besides the RBI's rate pause decision, what is adding to the D-street's nervous sentiment is Trump's recent comments on a tariff hike. The US president has threatened the imposition of "substantially" high tariff rates on Indian imports in the next 24 hours. “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

This has further impacted the overall market mood as India, in a worst-case scenario, might face a higher tariff rate as compared to its peer nations, incase a trade deal is not reached between both nations.

Inflation risk still looms

While inflation levels are well below the central bank's target, Malhotra pointed out that upside risk still lingers owing to geopolitical uncertainty playing in the background, coupled with uneven weather patterns. Moving forward, D-street analysts believe that the RBI's tone will likely remain cautious.

"The central bank has rightly highlighted the upside risks to inflation from global crude prices, erratic monsoons, and supply-side uncertainties, even as the domestic macro backdrop remains resilient. With core inflation moderating and economic activity holding up—evident from robust GST collections, credit growth and PMI readings—the RBI is likely to remain data-dependent and cautious," said Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research PMS.

More From This Section

rbi rate cut

Should you buy, sell, hold interest rate sensitive stocks post RBI policy?

paints, paint sector

Berger Paints slips 3% on posting Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Antenna, Network, Cell, Mobile Tower, Broadcast

Bharti Hexacom share price slips 4% on mixed Q1 results; keys numbers here

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategypremium

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q1 results date, time, analysts expectations: All you need to know

Topics : Stock Market News Markets Sensex Nifty BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap Midcap smallcap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon