close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Midcaps to outdo benchmarks in setting historic peak; 50% flash leadership

if the Nifty Midcap index succeeds to absorb selling pressure emerging at current level of 33,000 mark, the probability of breaking out over the previous historic peak of 33,245 becomes more plausible

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Bulls, market, stocks
Web Exclusive

Nifty Midcap index to outrun benchmark indices

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Nifty Midcap index is flaunting signs of robust bullishness and an irresistible sentiment that could set a new historic peak, ahead of domestic benchmark indices (The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50).
In the last three sessions, not only the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, but Nifty Bank index; which was considered to be the front runner, displayed signs of fatigue.  All these three indices have tumbled close to a percentage point, while Nifty Midcap index is trading firmly, tracking it course to reach a new all-time high. The index is up 0.75 per cent during the same period.

The Midcap index is witnessing bullish momentum in the overbought category of all the major technical indicators such as Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).
In doing so, the index has revealed unprecedented optimism in nearly 54 stocks out of its 100 constituents. While close to six stocks have reached fresh all-time highs, others are expressing aggressive chart structures that aimed at hitting higher levels in the coming sessions.

There are few who are demonstrating reversals, equipped with follow-up accumulation, and are poised to breakout on the upward direction. 
Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Apollo Tyres, TVS Motor Company, Indian Hotels Co. and Poonawalla Fincorp have been reaching successive peaks in recent sessions, expecting vertical upside if broader market supports the positive bias. 

Also Read

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

Britannia, ITC: Bet on FMCG stocks as index poised to record historic peak

FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20%

ITC, Nestle India: Fresh breakouts to assist FMCG index reach historic peak

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Star Cement surges 9% on heavy volumes; nears 4-year high

Indian Hotels gains 3% to hit record high on healthy business outlook

ITC hits new high, up for the 5th straight day; soars 32% so far in 2023

Nifty May F&O expiry: Index may break 18,200, faces resistance at 18,350

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco


Similarly, Astral, AU Small Finance Bank, Balkrishna Industries, Cummins India,  Max Healthcare Institute, Oil India, Syngene International, and Torrent Power are traing right near to their all-time high.
Technically, if the Nifty Midcap index succeeds to absorb all the sell-off emerging at current level of 33,000 mark, the probability of it breaking out over the previous historic peak of 33,245 becomes more plausible.

A breakout setting a new historic peak could mean a rally of another 5 per cent cannot be ruled out. The index might reach 35,000 levels. As a result, most of its constituents are likely to rally upward. 

MIDCAP
Source: spidersoftwareindia

Indian Hotels Co

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Nifty Midcap 100 stocks mid cap stocks markets at all time high stock market trading Trading strategies Buzzing stocks Stocks calls stocks technical analysis technical analysis Market technicals technical charts technical callls Daily technicals Market Ahead stock market rally

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Indian Hotels gains 3% to hit record high on healthy business outlook

Indian Hotels, Taj Hotels
3 min read

ITC hits new high, up for the 5th straight day; soars 32% so far in 2023

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Nifty May F&O expiry: Index may break 18,200, faces resistance at 18,350

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Most Popular

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Gland Pharma, Siemens: Strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood

Gland Pharma, Siemens: strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Solid order book, indigenisation to keep defence stocks in demand: Analysts

defence
3 min read

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% as subsidiary plans Rs 5,000-cr capex in Gujarat

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% on subsidiary’s Rs 5,000 cr capex plans in Gujarat
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon