Milestones of a market: BSE's journey from small traders to trading giant

A pictorial journey of the BSE: From a small association of stock traders to a mighty trading platform

The old BSE building, known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, was reconstructed in the 1970s to accommodate the exchange's growth

Premchand Roychand, a dominant figure in early speculative trading, was a driving force behind the eventual establishment of the Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock traders pose to be clicked at the inauguration of BSE’s first building on January 19, 1899, on Dalal Street