Home / Markets / News / Milestones of a market: BSE's journey from small traders to trading giant

Milestones of a market: BSE's journey from small traders to trading giant

A pictorial journey of the BSE: From a small association of stock traders to a mighty trading platform

The old BSE building, known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, was reconstructed in the 1970s to accommodate the exchange's growth
The old BSE building, known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, was reconstructed in the 1970s to accommodate the exchange's growth

BS Reporter
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A pictorial journey of the BSE: From a small association of stock traders to a mighty trading platform
 
The old BSE building, known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, was reconstructed in the 1970s to accommodate the exchange's growth
 
Premchand Roychand, a dominant figure in early speculative trading, was a driving force behind the eventual establishment of the Bombay Stock Exchange
 
Stock traders pose to be clicked at the inauguration of BSE’s first building on January 19, 1899, on Dalal Street
 
In the exchange’s early years, brokers used a secret hand language, concealed
