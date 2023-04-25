close

Cooling off: Fear gauge hits 3-year low on missing macroeconomic cues

No big upmove or downmove likely, say market watchers

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
BSE, stock market, sensex
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
The India VIX Index — a gauge for market volatility — on Tuesday finished at its lowest level in more than three years. The index finished at 11.52 — the lowest since January 2, 2020. The VIX has been falling steadily after climbing to nearly 18 in January.
Also known as the fear gauge, the index is calculated by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to measure market anticipation of volatility and fluctuations in the near term.
The current reading, indicates that trades are not expecting a big upmove or downmove in the markets due to lack of big macroeconomic (macro) triggers. The market has turned listless this month. Of the 14 trading sessions so far this month, the benchmark NSE Nifty has gained or advanced less than 0.25 per cent on seven occasions.
Topics : India VIX Markets Market volatility

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Cooling off: Fear gauge hits 3-year low on missing macroeconomic cues

