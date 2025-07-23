M&M shares hit new high, soar 40% from April low; more upside ahead?

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price today

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares hit an all-time high of ₹3,302.90 today, gaining 1.3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade, on a healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the automobile company surpassed its previous high of ₹3,276.30, which it had touched on February 10, 2025. It has bounced back 40 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹2,360.45, touched on April 7, 2025.

In the past one year, M&M shares have outperformed the market and the auto index by surging 17 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex