close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Analysts say retail investors' enthusiasm fizzled out post the muted listing of a majority of public offers in CY22

Nikita VashishtPuneet Wadhwa New Delhi
More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts
Web Exclusive Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The primary market has remained subdued so far in calendar year 2023 (CY23) with just three mainboard initial public offers (IPOs) hitting the Street -- Divgi TorqTransfer System, Avalon Technologies, and Mankind Pharma.
Two of these three IPOs, however, failed to generate interest among retail investors, who have been at the forefront of the primary market activity since 2020.
Mankind Pharma's IPO, for instance, saw 92 per cent subscription by retail investors, while Avalon Tech's retail quota was subscribed 88 per cent.

Or

Also Read

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy day; Indiabulls RE sinks 20%, Zomato 6%

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 8% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Is Mankind Pharma IPO worth a subscription? Here's what brokerages suggest

Lupin extends gain, hits 52-wk high post Q4 results; surges 20% in 1 month

Adani Group shares trade weak in a firm market; decline up to 5%

DLF rallies 5%; hits multi-year high on healthy March quarter results

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Avenue Supermarts slips 5% on subdued Q4 operational performance

Mankind Pharma

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Markets IPOs Retail investors Mankind Pharma funds through IPOs

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Lupin extends gain, hits 52-wk high post Q4 results; surges 20% in 1 month

Lupin
3 min read

Adani Group shares trade weak in a firm market; decline up to 5%

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

DLF rallies 5%; hits multi-year high on healthy March quarter results

DLF
3 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Avenue Supermarts slips 5% on subdued Q4 operational performance

DMart Q4 net profit rises 21.4% at Rs 203 crore but margins remain weak
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

stocks
7 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 350 pts; Realty index zooms 3%

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Careful sector, stock selection warranted in Indian market: M Raychaudhuri

MANISHI RAYCHAUDHURI, Head, Asia Pacific equity research, BNP Paribas
5 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon