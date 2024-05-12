Business Standard
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund: High concentration, consistent performance

The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in quality midcap companies with sustainable competitive advantages and significant growth potential

CRISIL Research
Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, launched in February 2014, has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the midcap fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through March 2024.

The fund has been managed by Niket Shah since July 2020, and Rakesh Shetty and Ankush Sood since November 2022.

Its month-end assets under management more than quadrupled to Rs 8,986 crore in March 2024, from Rs 1,895 crore in March 2021.

The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in quality midcap companies with sustainable competitive advantages and significant growth potential.
 

Trailing returns
First Published: May 12 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

