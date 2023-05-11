MSCI rejig: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas may see outflow of $206 mn

MSCI Indices is likely to announce changes for May in a review likely on May 12, even though the adjustments will take place on May 31, 2023, said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research in a report on Thursday.
Shares of two frontline Adani group companies – Adani Transmission ($122 million) and Adani Total Gas ($84 million) – as a result may see a combined outflow of $206 million on a likely cut in weightages, Pagaria wrote. Indus Towers, Nuvama's other 'high conviction' stock for exclusion could see an outflow of $83 million, the report suggests.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%
Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto
Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today
Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro
Dr Reddy's Labs sinks 7% on disappointing Q4 operating performance
Adani Group shares in focus on fund raising plan; Adani Enterprises up 4%
Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results
Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter
Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto
Adani Total Gas
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y