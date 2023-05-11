close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MSCI rejig: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas may see outflow of $206 mn

Shares of Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas had hit their respective lower circuit filter of 5 per cent on Monday, after MSCI said it would reduce their weights in its indices

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
Adani companies
Web Exclusive Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MSCI Indices is likely to announce changes for May in a review likely on May 12, even though the adjustments will take place on May 31, 2023, said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research in a report on Thursday.
Shares of two frontline Adani group companies – Adani Transmission ($122 million) and Adani Total Gas ($84 million) – as a result may see a combined outflow of $206 million on a likely cut in weightages, Pagaria wrote. Indus Towers, Nuvama's other 'high conviction' stock for exclusion could see an outflow of $83 million, the report suggests.
Or

Also Read

MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

Dr Reddy's Labs sinks 7% on disappointing Q4 operating performance

Adani Group shares in focus on fund raising plan; Adani Enterprises up 4%

Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Adani Total Gas

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : MSCI Markets Adani Group Adani Total SA Adani Transmission

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Dr Reddy's Labs sinks 7% on disappointing Q4 operating performance

Dr Reddy’s Labs sinks 7% on disappointing Q4 operating performance
3 min read

Adani Group shares in focus on fund raising plan; Adani Enterprises up 4%

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
5 min read
Premium

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Varun beverages
3 min read

Gold price rises Rs 280 to Rs 62,130, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,000

Gold
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

trade
6 min read

Oil & gas shares fire up: BPCL, Indian Oil, ONGC hit 52-week highs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Motors hits 52-week high ahead of Q4 results; soars 32% so far in CY23

Tata motors
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

markets
2 min read

Capacite Infra surges 21% in three days on winning Rs 224 cr Raymond order

Infrastructure funds
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon