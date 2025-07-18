MTNL stock at ₹51, risky or bargain buy? Here's what chart indicates

Debt-laden Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has been in news lately, with the state-run firm reportedly defaulting on the payment of principal and interest on loans amounting to ₹8,584.93 crore to state-run banks. The overdue amount to PSU banks - Union Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, SBI, UCO Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank and Indian Overseas Bank stands at ₹7,794.34 crore, and interest of ₹790.59 crore. READ MORE MTNL total debt stands at 34,484 crore, which also includes Sovereign Gold bonds worth ₹24,071 crore, and payment of interest (₹1,828 crore) on Gold