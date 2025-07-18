Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MTNL stock at ₹51, risky or bargain buy? Here's what chart indicates

MTNL stock at ₹51, risky or bargain buy? Here's what chart indicates

MTNL stock seems favourably placed on the short-term charts. Can the recent flow at the counter help it breakout on the long-term chart or will it falter? Here are the key levels to watch out for.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL
premium

MTNL stock recently witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' on the daily chart.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Debt-laden Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has been in news lately, with the state-run firm reportedly defaulting on the payment of principal and interest on loans amounting to ₹8,584.93 crore to state-run banks.  The overdue amount to PSU banks - Union Bank, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, SBI, UCO Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank and Indian Overseas Bank stands at ₹7,794.34 crore, and interest of ₹790.59 crore. READ MORE  MTNL total debt stands at 34,484 crore, which also includes Sovereign Gold bonds worth ₹24,071 crore, and payment of interest (₹1,828 crore) on Gold
Topics : MTNL Trading strategies Market technicals technical charts technical calls Stocks to buy Telecom stocks PSU stocks
