Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hits new high; zooms 110% from 3-month low

BSE share price today

BSE shares hit a new high of ₹2,670 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as they rallied 8.3 per cent in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, BSE share price has surged 11 per cent.

At 12:21 PM, BSE, the top gainer among the future & options (F&O) segment, was up 7.6 per cent at ₹2,652.50. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.34 per cent at 24,748.05.

In the past one month, BSE stock has outperformed the market by gaining 25 per cent as compared to 1.7