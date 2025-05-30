Friday, May 30, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hits new high; zooms 110% from 3-month low

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock hits new high; zooms 110% from 3-month low

BSE share price today hit a new high of ₹2,670 as it rallied 8.3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange in the intraday trade

BSE, NSE, Stock Market
Premium

BSE share price: The up move in the stock price of the company has seen BSE's market capitalisation (market cap) cross1-tr ₹illion mark

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BSE share price today

 
BSE shares hit a new high of ₹2,670 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as they rallied 8.3 per cent in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, BSE share price has surged 11 per cent.
 
At 12:21 PM, BSE, the top gainer among the future & options (F&O) segment, was up 7.6 per cent at ₹2,652.50. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.34 per cent at 24,748.05.
 
In the past one month, BSE stock has outperformed the market by gaining 25 per cent as compared to 1.7
Topics : stock market trading Market trends Buzzing stocks Q4 Results The Smart Investor BSE Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon