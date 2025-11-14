Gold volatility may limit Muthoot Finance gains despite strong Q2

Muthoot Finance had excellent Q2FY26 results, which is unsurprising since its prospects are directly linked to gold price trends. The company has decent asset quality and good growth prospects. But competition in gold finance is intense. There is likely to be pressure on yields and net interest margin (NIM) compression in the medium term.

While the bull run in gold continues, the earnings trajectory is good. Most analysts are positive on the stock, with some advocating caution on the basis of vulnerability to gold price trends and the anticipation of NIM and yield compression.

How did Muthoot perform in Q2FY26?