Equity MF inflows dip 3% to ₹24,269 cr in April amid geopolitical tensions

Inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes declined for the fourth consecutive month in April, even as systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows reached a record high of approximately ₹26,632 crore.

Equity schemes reported net inflows of ₹24,269 crore in April, down 3 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) and 41 per cent lower compared to the all-time high inflows of ₹41,156 crore in December 2024.

Despite the market’s pace gathering momentum, inflows remained subdued, with experts citing US tariff uncertainties as a key factor weighing on investor sentiment. Nifty 50 rose 3.5 per cent in the past month, building on its 6.3