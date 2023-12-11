Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Mutual fund managers find comfort in largecaps as Sensex tops 70,000

P/E multiple expansion in smallcaps and midcaps sharper than largecaps

sensex, stock market, share market
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the sharp run in markets, valuations across the board have become elevated. The National Stock Exchange Nifty50 Index now trades at a 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 24.3 times, 18 per cent higher than this year’s low of 20.5 times.

The valuation expansion in the broader markets has been sharper. The Nifty Midcap 100 currently quotes at 33x 12-month trailing P/E, up 46 per cent from March levels, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 valuation has soared by 80 per cent to 30.1x.

As things stand today, fund managers believe the largecap space offers better value vis-à-vis the red-hot midcaps and smallcaps.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Sensex rallies 502 pts, ends above 66K; Nifty near 19,600; IT stocks sizzle

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Why are MFs launching small-cap funds when their valuations seem too high?

Sensex crosses 70,000 for the first time; mcap tops Rs 350 trillion

Sensex at 70k: ICICI, ITC, L&T provide biggest lift in its jump from 60k

Indian govt bond yields steady before key US Nov inflation prints

EPFO invested Rs 27,105 crore in exchange trade funds in Apr-Oct: Govt

PSBs in focus; BOI soars 5% on QIP success, PNB's m-cap nears Rs 1 trn mark

Topics : Mutual Funds Sensex indices Nifty stocks FPIs stocks

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon