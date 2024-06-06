Business Standard
Nava, WABAG, NCC, Finolex and 17 other smallcap stocks hit record highs

At 01:32 pm; BSE Smallcap index, the top gainer among broader indices, was up 2.91 per cent, as compared to 0.64 per cent rise in BSE Sensex and 2.2 per cent gain in BSE Midcap index.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Shares of Nava, KNR Construction, Finolex Cables, Finolex Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, VA Tech Wabag (WABAG) and Ddev Plastiks Industries are among total 21 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index that hit their respective highs and rallied by up to 19 per cent in Thursday’s intra-day trade.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

