Monday, December 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NCDEX gets Sebi greenlight to launch MF platform; Corona Remedies up 34%

NCDEX gets Sebi greenlight to launch MF platform; Corona Remedies up 34%

ICICI Prudential AMC's mega initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed around two times on second day of bidding

Sebi

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NCDEX gets Sebi greenlight to launch MF platform
 
The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has obtained an in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch a transaction platform for mutual funds. The MF platform is designed to serve as a “natural precursor” to the launch of the equity and equity derivatives segment, the bourse said in a release.
 
ICICI Pru AMC IPO booked  2x on Day 2 of bidding
 
ICICI Prudential AMC’s mega initial public offering(IPO) was subscribed around two times on second day of bidding. The institutional investor and high networth individual portion were subscribed close to 3x each, while retail portion was covered around 80 per cent. The firm has allotted shares worth ₹3,021 crore to 149 anchor investors ahead of its IPO. ICICI Pru AMC had set a price band of ₹2,061-₹2,165 per share for its ₹10,600 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by UK-based Prudential Plc, its joint venture partner.
 
 
Corona Remedies surges 34% on debut

Also Read

Investors, mutual fund, DII

'Wide opportunity set makes a case for mid-, small-cap allocation'premium

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Calm after the storm: Market sees less mood swings in second half

mtnl

MTNL board clears ₹350.72 cr sale of Mumbai's BKC housing block to Nabard

Stock Market LIVE, December 15, 2025

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex recoups losses, ends flat; Nifty above 26k as Media, FMCG advance

Vedanta

Vedanta shares trades higher for 5th straight day, rallies 8%; upside left?

 
Corona Remedies, a pharmaceutical firm, saw its value surge 34 per cent during its trading debut on Monday. The firm’s shares ended at ₹1,422, up 34 per cent, over its issue price of ₹1,062. The debut follows 144x oversubscription to its intial public offering (IPO). The ₹655 crore IPO was entirely an offer for sale. 
 
Wakefit shares fall after listing
 
Shares of mattress maker Wakefit Innovations fell as much as 9.23 per cent during their trading debut on Monday. The stock hit a low of ₹177 and a high of ₹203.5, before ending the session at ₹190.65.
 
The company had priced its shares at Rs 195 apiece during its Rs 1,289 crore maiden share sale. At the last close, Wakefit was valued at Rs 6,231 crore.
 

More From This Section

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re

Govt holds road shows to sell 10% stake in General Insurance Corp

stock market

Global funds view Indian stocks as top hedge against AI risks in 2025

Larsen & Toubro, L&T

Greenfield sectors, order book likely to drive L&T revenue growthpremium

ONGC

Axis Capital starts coverage on ONGC with 'Sell'; sees 14% downside

container, ships, port

Dredging, Knowledge Marine soar up to 36% in 1 month; trade at record highs

Topics : SEBI NCDEX stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLenovo Idea Tab PlusGold-Silver Price TodayUnemployment Rate in NovemberSHANTI BillMTNL's BKC Housing Block SaleBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon