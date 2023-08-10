NCLT's nod to ZEEL-Sony India merger will trigger stock re-rating: Analysts

The National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) approval to Zee Entertainment-Sony India's merger will potentially trigger a rerating in the former's stock, believe analysts.
Besides, earnings growth visibility post April-June quarter results aid upside in the stock from current levels, they said.
"We think the favourable decision could be a trigger for stock re-rating. As it is, ZEEL surprised positively on both revenue and margin front in the April-June quarter (Q1) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). Revenue was higher due to 7.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) / 17.6 per ce
