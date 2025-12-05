Friday, December 05, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Near-term margin pressure for city gas distribution companies' stocks

Near-term margin pressure for city gas distribution companies' stocks

Since administered pricing mechanism (APM) and new well gas (NWG) prices are tied to global prices, which are tied to crude, this may be a positive

Realisations are steady following hikes. But CGD companies may incur other costs as they roll out capex to expand infrastructure to support volume growth.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Global energy markets are trending down. Sanctions on Russia have not disrupted supply, given weak global GDP growth and production increases from Opec and non-Opec countries. Global supply is expected to increase by 2.2 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2026 (averaging 107.2 mbpd), which will probably mean a net supply surplus of 2-3 mbpd. The benchmark Brent crude may trade below the $60/barrel (bbl) mark in 2026.
 
Since administered pricing mechanism (APM) and new well gas (NWG) prices are tied to global prices, which are tied to crude, this may be a positive. City gas distribution (CGD) companies may
