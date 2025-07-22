Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UltraTech Cement sees strong Q1 growth, but faces margin pressure ahead

UltraTech Cement sees strong Q1 growth, but faces margin pressure ahead

UltraTech Cement reports 46% YoY operating profit growth in Q1FY26, but faces near-term margin pressures. The company maintains a strong growth outlook for volume and revenue in FY26

Seasonal considerations will likely keep margins down in Q2FY26. In the medium to long term, the focus on green energy, lower freight costs due to network optimisation.

UltraTech Cement’s (UTCEM) Q1FY26 operating profit grew by 46 per cent YoY to Rs 4,410 crore, and operating profit per ton increased by 33 per cent YoY to Rs 1,197. The margin rose by 470 basis points YoY to 21 per cent. The adjusted net profit increased by 44 per cent YoY to Rs 2,250 crore. UTCEM’s standalone (excluding India Cement and UAE operations) operating profit of Rs 4,200 crore was up 42 per cent YoY but down 9 per cent QoQ.
 
Demand was driven by a pick-up in government spending. Rural revival and urban housing demand are likely to
