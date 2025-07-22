UltraTech Cement sees strong Q1 growth, but faces margin pressure ahead

UltraTech Cement’s (UTCEM) Q1FY26 operating profit grew by 46 per cent YoY to Rs 4,410 crore, and operating profit per ton increased by 33 per cent YoY to Rs 1,197. The margin rose by 470 basis points YoY to 21 per cent. The adjusted net profit increased by 44 per cent YoY to Rs 2,250 crore. UTCEM’s standalone (excluding India Cement and UAE operations) operating profit of Rs 4,200 crore was up 42 per cent YoY but down 9 per cent QoQ.

Demand was driven by a pick-up in government spending. Rural revival and urban housing demand are likely to