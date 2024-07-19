Business Standard
Near-term outperformance likely to sustain for Polycab and Havells

Polycab's Q1FY25 revenue stood at Rs 4,700 crore, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y, with the operating profit margin up 6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 580 crore

Havells india electronic fans
Premium

Photo: LinkedIn/ @Havells-India-Ltd

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Polycab India and Havells India are the two businesses that work in more or less in the same space and both have outperformed the market in the last 12 months. However, the Polycab share price is up by nearly 80 per cent while Havells’ has risen by 39 per cent. The Sensex has gained 26 per cent in this period.

The Q1FY25 results were in line for both companies. Havells India's revenue and operating profit grew 20 per cent and 42, respectively year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5,810 crore and Rs 570 crore. Subsidiary Lloyd’s revenue rose 47

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
