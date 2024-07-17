Business Standard
New asset class to foster innovation, raise competition, say experts

Industry experts believe it may eat into some of the existing assets of MFs, PMS

Abhishek KumarKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

The new asset class proposed by the market regulator, which will fit in between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS), will open up new business opportunities for domestic asset management companies (AMCs). Although it may eat into some of the existing assets of MFs and PMS, believe industry experts.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed a new investment vehicle catering to investors willing to take riskier bets. The regulator has mooted a minimum ticket size of Rs 10 lakh, much below the threshold of Rs 50 lakh for PMS.

"It

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

