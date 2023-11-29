Sensex (0.31%)
New businesses to boost growth momentum of Tata Consumer Products

The key driver of growth for the company is expected to come from new segments of Sampann (packaged staples), Soulful (healthy snacks/drinks) and NourishCo

The performance of its single largest segment, tea, was stable, with volume growth of 3 per cent and revenue (value) growth of 5 per cent as compared to industry value growth of 6.2 per cent.

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
The stock of fast-moving consumer goods major, Tata Consumer Products, has been hitting new all-time-highs on better-than-expected September quarter (Q2FY24) results, strong growth in the foods business, and margin gains in beverage/international business. Most brokerages are positive on the stock given its growth prospects and believe that rich valuations are justified.

The near-term trigger has been the robust operational performance in Q2. Consolidated sales, which were up 11 per cent over the year-ago quarter at Rs 3,733 crore, were broadly in line with brokerage estimates. Growth was led by the India food business which posted a 16 per cent jump, while its NourishCo segment (energy drink portfolio) rose 25 per cent.

The performance of its single largest segment,

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

