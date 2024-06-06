Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

New government to boost infrastructure sector, but expect some hurdles

Core sector growth rose to 6.1 per cent YoY in Apr'24 over Apr'23, as every sector except fertilisers and cement saw strong growth

manufacturing
Premium

Representative Picture

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The General Elections inevitably led to a slowdown in government projects through Q4FY24 and Q1FY25 with muted activity. The installation of a coalition could mean changes in policy focus which will only become apparent as and when the FY25 full year Budget is announced. The market was banking on strong rumours that the last government had put together a 100-day plan to accelerate the thrust on infrastructure spending and on defence production.

Assuming some version of that 100-day plan is rolled out, it could lead to a bounce in activity across roads, and renewable power in particular. In addition, some
Topics : Core sectors Infra sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon