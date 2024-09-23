New launches, improving cash flows positives for top realty players

The national real estate market presents an intriguing picture. Lower volumes and flat pricing serve as dampeners. Sales bookings across the top ten markets have seen 6 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) between April and August 2024, but sales volume is down 8 per cent Y-o-Y. Unsold inventory is up. However, analysts believe the ongoing financial year (FY25) will be a record year due to strong traction from new launches.

Post-Covid-19, the sector witnessed a strong upswing in all top markets. Over FY21-24, 11 real estate majors saw an aggregated annual growth of 43 per cent. Guidance