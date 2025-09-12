Trading activity in SME stocks lags even as market sees new listings

Trading in small and medium enterprise (SME) shares has not been keeping pace with new listings of late.

Trading activity can be gauged by the average of the number of trades executed, the companies whose shares change hands, number of shares changing hands, and the value of these transactions.

While the number of companies whose shares are traded is up, the number of trades has been coming down while the value and quantity of shares changing hands has actually shrunk.

The number of trades was only up 6.4 per cent year-on-year on the BSE