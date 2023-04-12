close

New orders should boost BHEL's prospects; analysts have mixed views

Titagarh is a major beneficiary of an expanding Railways Budget. It's presence in metro rail, train sets, and propulsion systems offer broad growth opportunities

Devangshu Datta
Bhel
BHEL is a major supplier of rolling stock electricals to the Indian Railways and it will supply the propulsion system, that is insulated-gate bipolar transistor or IGBT-based traction converter-inverter, auxiliary converter, train control management

Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
There’s been a surge in orders for capital goods companies in the January to March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23), with order flow (excluding L&T) hitting Rs 56,000 crore -- which is an 8-year high. With the exception of defence contracts, order flow was at Rs 16,000 crore, which is still a multi-year high while defence contracts of around Rs 40,000 crore, rose by over 12 times year-on-year (YoY).
One of the sectors which saw large orders was the Railways with tenders for 200 Vande Bharat trains. A consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Titagarh Wagons has received an order for 80 Vande Bharat trains, in one of the biggest awards under this tender, valued at more than Rs 23,000 crore. The order value comprises the supply of train-sets for Rs 9,600 crore and the balance is for maintenance for a period of 35 years.
The consortium is to manufacture, test, commission and supply 80 energy-efficient trains with design
First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

