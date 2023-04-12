New orders should boost BHEL's prospects; analysts have mixed views

In this section

National Fertilisers soars 9% to hit 52-week high on hopes of strong Q4FY23

Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

Sebi unveils new logo with a modern design on 35th Foundation Day

Markets gain for eighth day as FPIs step up buying; Sensex gains 235 points

Not so fast: Infrastructure woes slow down Vande Bharat trains

Alstom, Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives in race for Vande Bharat tender

Railways plans to launch Vande Bharat trains for freight operations

Who's the brain behind Vande Bharat?

There’s been a surge in orders for capital goods companies in the January to March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23), with order flow (excluding L&T) hitting Rs 56,000 crore -- which is an 8-year high. With the exception of defence contracts, order flow was at Rs 16,000 crore, which is still a multi-year high while defence contracts of around Rs 40,000 crore, rose by over 12 times year-on-year (YoY).

One of the sectors which saw large orders was the Railways with tenders for 200 Vande Bharat trains. A consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Titagarh Wagons has received an order for 80 Vande Bharat trains, in one of the biggest awards under this tender, valued at more than Rs 23,000 crore. The order value comprises the supply of train-sets for Rs 9,600 crore and the balance is for maintenance for a period of 35 years.

The consortium is to manufacture, test, commission and supply 80 energy-efficient trains with design

Your browser does not support the audio element.

BHEL is a major supplier of rolling stock electricals to the Indian Railways and it will supply the propulsion system, that is insulated-gate bipolar transistor or IGBT-based traction converter-inverter, auxiliary converter, train control management

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com