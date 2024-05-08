Business Standard
New product launches, margins to drive gains for Godrej Consumer Products

The company looks to gain rural market share under 'Project Vistaara 2.0' to double outlets and triple village coverage

For FY24, consolidated revenue grew 6 per cent while operating profit grew 21 per cent and recurring net profit grew 9 per cent

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) reported 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) consolidated net revenue growth in Q4FY24 to Rs 3,385 crore and this was impacted adversely by currency movement. The constant currency (CC) growth would have been 30 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY24. India business clocked 12 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth (5 per cent of it organic) with volume growth of 15 per cent Y-o-Y (7 per cent organic).

In the domestic business, home care and personal care segments registered 6 per cent and 4 per cent Y-o-Y growth, respectively. The household insecticides or HI (Hit, Good Knight) category was
First Published: May 08 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

