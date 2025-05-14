Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty 50 EPS grew just 4.7% in March quarter, slowest pace since 2017

Nifty 50 EPS grew just 4.7% in March quarter, slowest pace since 2017

This is likely to be the first time since the break-out of the pandemic in March 2020, that the index EPS may not grow on a sequential basis

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities have cut the Nifty 50 forward earnings estimate for FY26, expecting a softness in corporate earnings.

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A slowdown in corporate earnings in recent quarters has started showing in underlying earnings per share (EPS) and valuation ratios of benchmark equity indices such as the Nifty 50.
 
The index underlying EPS is up just 4.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the earnings seasons so far, growing at the slowest pace since 2017, barring the period of Covid in 2020, when it had shrunk due to the pandemic and its impact. 
The index ended with an EPS of ₹1,071.4 on Tuesday, up from ₹1,023 at the end of May last year and ₹1,066 at the end of December last
