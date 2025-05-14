Nifty 50 EPS grew just 4.7% in March quarter, slowest pace since 2017

A slowdown in corporate earnings in recent quarters has started showing in underlying earnings per share (EPS) and valuation ratios of benchmark equity indices such as the Nifty 50.

The index underlying EPS is up just 4.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the earnings seasons so far, growing at the slowest pace since 2017, barring the period of Covid in 2020, when it had shrunk due to the pandemic and its impact.

The index ended with an EPS of ₹1,071.4 on Tuesday, up from ₹1,023 at the end of May last year and ₹1,066 at the end of December last