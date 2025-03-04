Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty 50 logs longest-ever losing streak, closes at lowest since June 2024

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

The benchmark Nifty 50 index concluded its 10th consecutive day of losses on Tuesday, closing at 22,080, its lowest level since June 4, 2024. This represents a 16 per cent plunge from its peak on September 26. The 10 consecutive sessions of losses mark the longest losing streak in the Nifty's history since its inception on April 22, 1996, with a base date and value of November 3, 1995 and 1,000, respectively.
 
Between December 28, 1995 and January 10, 1996, the Nifty had declined by about 6 per cent over 10 straight sessions of losses. During the most recent 10
