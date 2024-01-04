Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nifty, Bank Nifty bounce back: Should you sell the rally? Check key levels

As talks of an impending market correction grow louder, here's a quick chart check on the Nifty 50 and key sectoral indices.

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity benchmark indices have bounced back in trades on Thursday, after having started the New Year 2024 on a shaky note. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 120-odd points (0.6 per cent). Among key sectors, the Bank Nifty was up 0.5 per cent, while the Auto index added 0.2 per cent. The IT index, however, was flat.

The Nifty had declined 1 per cent in the previous two trading sessions. The fall was preceded by a 13 per cent rally in the last two months of 2023, and rise in India VIX (Volatility Index) to multi-month highs. 

As talks of an impending

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Minor pullback in Nifty IT; range-bound movement in Nifty Auto likely

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

Nifty Auto eyes fresh selling below this level; Buy Nifty IT near support

Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank overbought on charts: How to trade?

Brigade Enterprises soars 13% on healthy outlook; zooms 60% since November

Torrent Power surges 13% on signing Rs 47,350 cr-projects with Gujarat govt

Stars align for Indian sovereign bonds after first yearly gain since 2020

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 4: Adani Ports, NTPC, LIC, IT, Vedanta, OIL, IEX

Nifty Energy, Pharma reaching near resistance levels; Check how to trade

Topics : Market Outlook Trading strategies Market technicals Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty Nifty IT Index Nifty Auto index technical analysis technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesBrigade EnterprisesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon